TransferCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $230.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $23,093.31 and approximately $230.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.