Tratin Price Hits $0.0001 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Tratin has a total market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Tratin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Tratin Profile

TRAT is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

