Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $107,664.20 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 79,185 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $407,802.75.

TZOO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,132. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

