Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $107,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Travelzoo by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

