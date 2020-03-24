Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPCO shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

