TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $77.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $317.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.20 million, with estimates ranging from $306.90 million to $319.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

