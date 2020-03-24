Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,493,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

