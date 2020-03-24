Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Trinseo worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $660.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders bought 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

