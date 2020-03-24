Trip.com Group (TCOM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):

3/23/2020 – Trip.com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $24.80 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/19/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2020 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

2/18/2020 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,116. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

