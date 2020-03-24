TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, CoinExchange and Huobi. TRON has a total market cap of $764.91 million and approximately $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00103001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, YoBit, LBank, Allcoin, RightBTC, Exmo, Kucoin, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, Indodax, Huobi, Fatbtc, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, CoinTiger, Upbit, HitBTC, Koinex, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Tokenomy, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Tidex, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, Mercatox, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Coinnest, WazirX, CoinEgg, OEX, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, IDAX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, OKEx, Liquid, Zebpay, Binance, CoinExchange, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Ovis, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Liqui, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Coindeal, Bibox, BitForex, IDCM, DragonEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.