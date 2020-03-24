Tronox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,237 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical volume of 530 call options.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 1,786,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tronox has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

