TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Tops $24.09 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004534 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $45.02 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.54 or 0.04200486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010955 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003531 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

