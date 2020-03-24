TrueDeck Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $122,769.74 and $12,744.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

