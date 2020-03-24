TrueFlip (TFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,784.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02643482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

