Truegame Trading 91.6% Higher This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $231,138.57 and approximately $26,819.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

