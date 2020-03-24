TrueVett Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, TrueVett has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TrueVett token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $6,600.13 and approximately $36.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.04193022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037020 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011024 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

TrueVett (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

