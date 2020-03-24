Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 243.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ remained flat at $C$0.51 on Tuesday. 389,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.