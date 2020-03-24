TurtleNetwork 24-Hour Volume Tops $64,436.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $464,956.66 and approximately $64,436.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.03693577 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000206 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

