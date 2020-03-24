Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. 1,881,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,948. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

