Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

