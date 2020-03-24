Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

TWTR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

