Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWTR. UBS Group lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.52.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $224,219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,038,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.