Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

