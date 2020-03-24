Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,952. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

