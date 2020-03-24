U Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,418.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX and HitBTC. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $110,418.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

