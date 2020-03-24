Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621,894.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $801,548.69 and approximately $621,894.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, LBank and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.54 or 0.04200486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LBank, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.