Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on UI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

