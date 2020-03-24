UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,602 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $68,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 867,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

