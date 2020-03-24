UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,997 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of DexCom worth $62,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,226 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,532 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM stock traded up $25.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,471. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

