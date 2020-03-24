UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,292 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Loews worth $70,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Loews by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 98,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,353. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

