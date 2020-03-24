UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,483,522 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,483,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $201,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,264,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,808 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 9,890,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

