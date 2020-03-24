UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,750 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Henry Schein worth $61,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 205,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.