UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 256,249 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of NRG Energy worth $66,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 3,958,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

