UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 39,585 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Steris worth $63,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $10.35 on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

