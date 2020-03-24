UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 48,469 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Camden Property Trust worth $71,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,884,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. 87,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,576. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

