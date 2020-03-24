UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 61,482 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of FirstEnergy worth $78,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6,128.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $23,328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,351. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

