UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Liberty Property Trust worth $70,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after acquiring an additional 456,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,646,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223,344 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after acquiring an additional 665,034 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,337,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 574,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPT stock remained flat at $$61.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 43,499,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

