UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $75,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,925,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.30.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $9.93 on Tuesday, hitting $279.79. 111,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

