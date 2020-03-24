UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $286,103,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 197,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. 80,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

