UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,791 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of AGNC Investment worth $79,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,001,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,381,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in AGNC Investment by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 617,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,944,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.