UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Kansas City Southern worth $67,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $21.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.36. 1,395,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.44.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.