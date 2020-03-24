UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of VICI Properties worth $66,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,095,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,833,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 249,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

