UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vistra Energy worth $64,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. 6,682,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.