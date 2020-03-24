UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Atmos Energy worth $72,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 98,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,567. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

