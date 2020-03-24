UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $72.17 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.03% of Madison Square Garden worth $72,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

MSG traded up $18.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.34 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

