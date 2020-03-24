UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $73.71 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Xylem worth $73,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. 138,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,926. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.