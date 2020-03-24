UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.40 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nucor worth $74,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 2,855,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,613. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

