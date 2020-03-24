UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.89 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $74,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 438,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,207. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

