UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $76.11 Million Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Seattle Genetics worth $76,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 124,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,958. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.