UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.54 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cincinnati Financial worth $78,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $9.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,902. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.